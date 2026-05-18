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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn prices are showing 13 to 16 gains early on Monday morning. Futures closed the Friday session with contracts falling 7 to 11 ¾ cents as July ended with losses of 15 ½ cents on the week. December was 12 ½ cents lower last week. Open interest was down 13,481 contracts, suggesting some long were coming off the table.” The Hightower Report said, “Warmer temperatures are expected across the Midwest over the next 2 weeks and rain this week will be focused on the lower Midwest and Delta, but lighter amounts are expected in the central Plains and eastern belt. If this morning’s strength can hold today, the market may be ready to resume the rally after the 2 day pullback last week.”