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“Corn is trading lower again this morning as further talks at the summit with Presidents Trump and Xi held basically no discussion of agricultural trade deals,” Total Farm Marketing said. “July corn is down 4-3/4 cents to $4.69-3/4 while December is down 4-1/2 cents to $4.86-3/4. Yesterday’s export sales report so corn sales at 685,200 metric tons which was below trade estimates and was down 50% from the previous week and 52% from the prior 4-week average. Top buyers were Mexico, Colombia and Japan.”