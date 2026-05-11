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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is up 3 to 4 ¾ cents in the front months. Futures closed the Friday session with contracts up 3 to 4 ½ cents across the board, as July was down 9 cents on the week, with December losing 5 ½ cents. Preliminary open interest was up 7,441 contract on Friday, most in July (3,401) and December (2,050).” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “In Brazil, it is being reported that dry weather conditions in the state of Mato Grosso, which is a key growing state, may affect the second crop corn development. This along with hot conditions could harm yields.”