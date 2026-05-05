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“Prices were $.04-$.06 lower in 2-sided trade. Spreads were weaker. July-26 matched its March high at $4.87 ½ before turning lower. Dec-26 jumped out to a fresh 2 ½ year high before backing up. Both July and Dec. held at or above yesterday’s low. Plantings advanced 13% to 38% matching the YA pace and just ahead of the 5-year average of 34%. The northern Midwest remains the only region lagging their historical average. Emergence at 13% is above the YA pace of 10% and the 5-year average of 9%. Huge speculative buying yesterday likely took the MM long position up to nearly 300k contracts. O.I. surged 37k contracts. Mch-26 census exports at 316 mil. bu. was up 19% from Feb-26 and up 9% YOY. Shipments were 10 mil. above the implied inspections. YTD exports at 1.943 bil. are up 30% from YA, vs. the USDA forecast of up 15.5%.,” according to Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.