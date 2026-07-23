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ADM Investor Services said, “Scattered rain in the West Corn Belt the past 24 hours before temperatures surge back to much above normal readings this weekend. The N. Midwest and East Corn Belt will experience normal to below normal temperatures the next few days before temperatures rebound this weekend. Much above normal temperatures and limited prospects for rain in the West Corn Belt will raise crop stress levels. Below normal precipitation across much of the nation’s midsection is expected to stretch into early August. Western Europe remains hot and dry while cooler in the east with scattered precipitation. Dry in WC Brazil will continue to support corn harvest.”