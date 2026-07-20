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ADM Investor Services said, “US weekend temperatures exceeded 100 F degrees across N. NE and SD with mid to upper 90’s for much of the N. plains and Western Corn Belt. While scattered rains impacted the central and Eastern Corn Belt, much of the WCB and N. plains were dry. While temperatures across the WCB will ease for 3-4 days, much above normal temperatures are expected to return by next weekend. While a system may bring scattered rains into the WCB mid-week, the overall weather picture remains yield threatening. Mostly favorable for the central and ECB. W. Europe returns to a hot/dry pattern. Weekend rains in Argentina not expected to delay corn harvest for long. Dry in WC Brazil favorable for corn harvest with potential for moderate to heavy rain in the South.”