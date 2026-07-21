soy
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Iowa Corn Growers Association, joined by 16 fellow state corn organizations, sent a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Gr…
“Today’s export inspections report saw soybean inspections total 10.9 million bushels for the week ending July 16, which was below the low end…
“Weather remains the primary driver, as forecasts calling for hot and dry conditions across key growing areas have injected renewed optimism a…
“Prices were mixed in 2-sided trade with beans off $.06-$.07, meal was $2-$4 higher while oil was 40-50 lower. Bean and oil spreads weakened w…
“Paris corn futures surged to a seven-week high, with the front-month contract rising as much as 3.6% after reports that a Russian missile str…