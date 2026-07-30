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Mexico is expanding its strategy to strengthen the domestic white corn market through new commercialization agreements, producer incentives and initiatives to increase the value of native corn varieties as part of its broader food sovereignty agenda. The Mexican government reached an agreement with grain traders, flour millers and the food industry to advance the commercialization of the 2026 Spring-Summer white corn harvest in the states of Campeche, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Queretaro and Tlaxcala, according to Mexico Business News.