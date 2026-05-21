People are also reading…
The final estimates from the Wheat Quality Council’s 68th Annual Hard Red Winter Wheat Evaluation Tour in Kansas, held from May 11 to 14, were not overly optimistic for this year’s wheat crop. The three-day average from all routes was calculated at 38.9 bushels per acre. As reported by Kansas Wheat, an estimated 7.0 million acres of wheat were planted in the fall, but USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) estimated 5.8 million acres will be harvested this summer.