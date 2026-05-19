Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig issued a statement after storms rolled through the Midwest Sunday into Monday, leaving behind a path of destruction. "My thoughts are with all those who experienced storm damage from the hail, high winds, and tornadoes that moved through over the weekend," Naig said.
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