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After a punishing drought, tariffs and the high cost of fertilizers, farmers in western Kansas are predicting that this year’s wheat crop could be the worst since 1972.
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After a punishing drought, tariffs and the high cost of fertilizers, farmers in western Kansas are predicting that this year’s wheat crop could be the worst since 1972.
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