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The Hightower Report said, “Selling continued in corn today for the 12th straight session and July prices have fell further into new contract lows. The daily continuation chart has a gap from September of last year that would be filled at 405 ¼ and that looks like the next downside target for July. The UN-FAO says global grain output will be down 2% in 2026 but is coming off record highs last year.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Corn continues searching for support as traders weigh favorable U.S. growing conditions, a lack of Chinese buying interest, and increasing competition from freshly harvested South American supplies. The combination has left the market struggling to attract new buying interest.”