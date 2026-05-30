Earthquakes in Wisconsin are fairly rare, with a mild tremor occurring once each decade or so. But if you felt a slight seismic shift recently, it was not due to tectonic activity – but rather to me crossing off one task on my honey-do list.
People are also reading…
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, live on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he is a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. His book “Back Home: Country Tales by the Seasons” is available through Amazon.