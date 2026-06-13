The ruby-throated hummingbird is the only hummingbird who nests east of the Mississippi River. Ruby-throats migrate in May to Wisconsin and leave, males first, in September. Migration routes may vary, with some birds flying directly across the Gulf of Mexico while others take the coastline route. A few winter in the southern tip of Florida instead of journeying all the way to Central America and back again.
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Jerry Davis is a freelance outdoors writer. Contact him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112 for more information.