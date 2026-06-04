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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is down 2 to 3 cents early on Thursday. Futures continued the recent slide to new lows for the move on Wednesday, down 5 to 9 cents in most contracts. July closed in on the contract low, with the December contract hitting the lowest price since February. Open interest was up 6,505 contracts on Wednesday, with 14,650 contracts rolling out of July.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “EIA data showed ethanol production rebounding by 19,000 barrels per day in the week ending May 29, bringing total output to 1.108 million barrels per day. Despite the increase in production, ethanol stocks declined by 362,000 barrels to 24.606 million barrels, indicating solid demand for ethanol.”