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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is firm to fractionally higher so far on Monday morning. Futures posted 2 to 9 cent losses across the board on Friday with money coming out at month-end. July fell 16 ½ cents last week. Open interest was up 4,456 contracts, with 11,644 contracts exiting July.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Crude oil prices rose more than 2% after Israel ordered troops to advance further into Lebanon amid ongoing clashes with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group, despite a ceasefire that had been announced more than six weeks earlier.”