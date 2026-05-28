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“The market ended near the highs of the day and although crude was up-and-down during the session, it is currently higher and offered some support for corn. Prices fell through support yesterday but closed back on previous support today in July and just above support on December. The 1st crop condition report of the season is expected on Monday next week. Initial conditions are likely to be relatively strong historically compared to recent years, especially in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and the rest of the Great Lakes states, where drought is absent or at least very minimal. Daily ethanol production for last week came in slightly below the average guess but was a new record high for this week of the year. Stocks came in larger than expected and hit a new record high for this week of the year. December corn held 100-day moving average support at 475 last night and with export demand picking up on this pullback, prices have a chance to recover further into the weekend,” The Hightower Report stated.