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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices ranged from steady to $.02 lower. CGO July-26 was down $.01 ¾ at $5.80, KC July-26 was up $.00 ½ at $6.20 ¾ while MIAX July-26 was off $.01 ½ at $6.19 ½. CGO July-26 barely held support above its April low of $5.77 ¾. Support for KC July-26 is at $5.98 ¾. The price gap for US wheat and other global exporters has narrowed in recent weeks.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “LSEG Commodities Research has slightly lowered its estimate for U.S. 2026/27 wheat production. Compared to its previous update, production is now projected at 43.7 mmt, a decline of roughly 2%. The estimate incorporates weather data, crop condition ratings, and satellite imagery to assess yield potential across major wheat-producing regions.”