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Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Wheat futures are trading higher this morning as the market searches for support following last week’s sharp losses. Looking at July contracts, Chicago wheat is up 3-1/2 cents at $6.14, Kansas City wheat is 5-1/2 cents higher at $6.55-1/4, and Minneapolis spring wheat is up 1-1/4 cents at $6.65.” The Hightower Report said, “Recent market pressure is coming from bearish seasonals as HRW harvest continues to move north but uncompetitive U.S. export values have been another major problem keeping sellers active on rallies.”