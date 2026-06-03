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“Wheat futures have edged slightly lower this morning as the market continues to face pressure from ample global wheat supplies,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Looking at July contracts, Chicago wheat is down 1/2 cent at $6.02-1/2, Kansas City wheat is 1-3/4 cents lower at $6.33, and Minneapolis spring wheat is down 1-1/4 cents at $6.35-3/4. In Australia, recent rainfall across large areas of previously dry farmland has triggered a wave of late wheat planting. However, growers remain cautious as an emerging El Niño weather pattern could bring drier conditions later in the growing season, potentially reducing yield prospects.”