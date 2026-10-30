The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Administration (FNA) announced two major investments to strengthen the impact of school meals: more than $27 million in additional Patrick Leahy Farm to School Grants and the availability of an additional $50 million in National School Lunch Program (NSLP) Equipment Assistance Grants. Together, these investments will help schools procure more local foods, strengthen partnerships with farmers and producers, connect school children to nutrition and agricultural education, and modernize cafeteria infrastructure.
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