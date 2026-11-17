“The wheat complex was in rally mode across the three exchanges on Tuesday, following Black Sea events overnight. Chicago SRW futures settled with contracts popping 8 ¼ to 9 ½ cents higher. KC HRW futures closed the Tuesday session with gains of 12 ½ to 15 ¼ cents to lead the bulls. MPLS spring wheat saw gains of 1 ½ to 9 ¼ cents across the board on the day,” according to Austin Schroeder with Barchart.
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