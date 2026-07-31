“Weather models continue to forecast a cooler and wetter pattern into mid-August, providing favorable conditions for crop development and kernel fill as much of the U.S. corn crop has moved beyond the critical pollination stage,” Total Farm Marketing said.
kAm“%96 &]$] >:=:E2CJ =2F?4965 7C6D9 DEC:<6D @? xC2?:2? E2C86ED :? C6DA@?D6 E@ %69C2?’D 2EE24<D @? &]$] 2DD6ED 24C@DD E96 C68:@?[ C65F4:?8 9@A6D 7@C 2 ?62C\E6C> 5:A=@>2E:4 3C62<E9C@F89[” %@E2= u2C> |2C<6E:?8 D2:5] “s6DA:E6 E96 C6?6H65 E6?D:@?D[ E2?<6C EC277:4 E9C@F89 E96 $EC2:E @7 w@C>FK 92D A:4<65 FA 7@==@H:?8 2 C646?E D=@H5@H?[ 2==@H:?8 >:==:@?D @7 32CC6=D @7 4CF56 @:= E@ 4@?E:?F6 >@G:?8 E9C@F89 E96 <6J D9:AA:?8 =2?6]”k^Am