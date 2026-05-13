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It’s been another dry and dusty week around here, which is great for planting. We’re just getting finished up. Wind has been calm as well, letting spraying and some fertilizer spreading get caught up. We have heard some concerns about frost on some of the early-planted acres and some crusting soybeans east of here where they had hard rains. We didn’t get started early enough or have enough rain for either of those problems on our acres. This week we’ll be moving cows to pasture. The grass looks great.