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Harvest was interrupted with rain twice last week. The first rainy day provided an opportunity to identify some repairs that needed to be made to the air transfer system that takes the corn away from the dryer and moves it to the storage bins. We also spent some extra time servicing the combine and found a belt with two breaks in it that would have failed soon and replaced it during the delay. We were able to resume harvesting on Oct. 29 and finished on the 30th. Field conditions were a bit soft, but the forecast was for more rain during the next week. Rain total for the week was 0.6 inches.