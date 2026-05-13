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We had a very productive week. Field conditions continued to improve each day, and everyone took advantage of it. We were able to finish corn on Monday and moved straight into planting soybeans. We were able to get all the beans planted and rolled. I was able to get several of the fields sprayed and hoping to finish the last two on Monday. Most of the neighbors were also able to wrap up planting of their commercial corn and soybeans. The only fields in our area that are not planted yet will likely go into seed production. Some of the corn and soybeans that were planted prior to our last rains have started to emerge and can be rowed. I did see several fields that were rotary hoed. Some fields were experiencing up to an inch of crust.