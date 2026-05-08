Type of pathogen can influence whether a crop disease can be treated in-season — managed — or whether it will have to be taken care of before the next growing season — prevented.
Featured
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
Type of pathogen can influence whether a crop disease can be treated in-season — managed — or whether it will have to be taken care of before the next growing season — prevented.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
AMES, Iowa — Wesley Everman derives job satisfaction from helping farmers solve annoying and expensive weedy crop problems.
Droughts, border closures, New World Screwworm, Argentina beef imports, wildfires, packing plant slowdowns and a 75-year low in the U.S. cattl…
Editor’s note: The following was written by Warren Rusche, assistant professor and South Dakota State University Extension feedlot management …
Editor’s note: The following was written by Matheus Ribeiro, Jenny Brhel, Adam Leise, Travis J. Prochaska, David S. Wangila, Dylan Mangel and …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.