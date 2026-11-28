EFFINGHAM, Ill. — The Illinois Soybean Growers hosted their third annual Farm Business Forum Nov. 17 in Effingham and Nov. 19 in Malta.
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EFFINGHAM, Ill. — The Illinois Soybean Growers hosted their third annual Farm Business Forum Nov. 17 in Effingham and Nov. 19 in Malta.
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