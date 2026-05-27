The seasonals are turning more negative currently, according to Don Roose at U.S. Commodities.
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The seasonals are turning more negative currently, according to Don Roose at U.S. Commodities.
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News from the United States-China talks could be a “game changer,” said Don Roose at U.S. Commodities.
Drought in the western Plains has some farmers concerned, while the southeast and the upper Midwest is wetter than usual.
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