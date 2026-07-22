Don Roose at U.S. Commodities said the market is turning contraseasonal with ending stocks getting smaller as well as the crop.
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Don Roose at U.S. Commodities said the market is turning contraseasonal with ending stocks getting smaller as well as the crop.
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Grain marketing plans take a variety of things into consideration. University of Missouri Ag Economist Ben Brown said ultimately, they are abo…
Lots of uncertainty is keeping corn and soybean sellers at bay, said Don Roose at U.S. Commodities.
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