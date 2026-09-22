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Another week of very hot and humid weather for our harvest, but we also ended up with a breezy and slightly cooler weekend by Sunday evening. Everyone is definitely looking forward to a break from the heat. Overall, the pace of harvest is on a mission to get as much done as they can since rain keeps lingering in the forecast, with some areas receiving up to 2 inches in scattered locations. Corn is leading the way with acres disappearing fast, but a few acres of beans are also being harvested. In another week or so beans will be ready and add to the harvest activity. Corn yields from Quincy to Decatur to Lincoln are down from the word of many producers. Seems we had too much too often with rain coupled with heat. Crown rot is showing up in many fields also. Be safe.