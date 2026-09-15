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Harvest is in full swing this week with moisture levels dropping fast. Temps did stay warm but cooled a bit in the evening time to give some relief for the day, plus a nice breeze occasionally. Rain did arrive to slow progress, but no complaints since conditions are dry. Yields are off from earlier expectations for most, with excessive rain in June as one issue along with the effects of above-average heat for most of the summer. Planting dates along with other growing season issues is being studied quite close since prospects looked very good early on in the season. Be safe for a successful harvest.