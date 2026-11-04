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Harvest is nearly complete in our area with pleasant weather conditions. Most operations are being cautious on starting anhydrous until soil temps fall to acceptable levels, and the cost of inputs is part of this decision. Light rains were scattered around but did not stop tillage for some, and fertilizer applications are mostly complete. Pastures are being stretched out as far as available, and rain would be welcomed by most. See everyone at the polls and God Bless America.