People are also reading…
With a little bit of rain here Sunday, just about a tenth or two, it ushered in some cooler temperatures. It’s been very welcome for sure. Maybe starting to get dry again a little bit. My neighbor made his fourth cut in alfalfa last week. They say it’s supposed to warm up again. There’s a few who started harvest already in some early corn and there’s talk of some early beans that were close to being ready. I saw a field this morning I thought would harvest in 10 days, but there’s not many of those. The earliest corn is about 25%, so if harvest starts they’d have a lot of drying to do. I might have a harvest report next time.