People are also reading…
It was cooler temperatures for most of the week and we didn’t have any rain. Sunday, Aug. 13, was the last rain. It was a dry week. After heavy rains earlier in the month, there’s some dead crops in the low-lying areas that held water. Sometimes it’s just half acre patches and I know one farm it’s half the farm — 200 acres. It drains out but doesn’t drain out fast enough. But the rivers were low so that helped. A lot of people started mowing hay Wednesday and Thursday and we’re going to start mowing today. The heat will help for that. I don’t think it puts us back to drought conditions, but it’s sweltering for people.