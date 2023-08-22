People are also reading…
Cool temperatures for the most part. Things are looking really well. I’m doing yield estimates on corn and things are filling out nicely. Early corn is about half milk line, and the last-planted stuff is just getting into dough stage. This coming week the heat’s going to be pretty intense. I would expect major tip back from later corn if it doesn’t have adequate moisture. Some areas do and some don’t. Still not much disease anywhere. No insect problems that are measurable.