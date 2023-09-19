People are also reading…
Another week of harvest preparation here. The cooler temperatures are more than welcomed and certainly feels like fall. However, next this week looks like we will be back to a warmer trend. Getting pretty dry again here, and it’s certainly taking a toll on the double beans. Not a lot of action in our neck of the woods just yet. Few fields of beans came out, and some have dipped into some corn. A lot of the beans are holding onto their leaves yet, which is going to make the combines groan, but we are going to try some tomorrow. Good luck everyone and have a safe harvest.