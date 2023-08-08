People are also reading…
We were lucky enough to catch a small shower last Wednesday of about two-tenths, however, it was spotty. Dry the rest of the week, and we missed all the rain Saturday they had forecasted. Lucky we caught some Sunday night — half inch to 1.5 inches. More chances middle of this week will still be very welcomed. Most everyone has fungicide wrapped up now and we have done about all we can for this crop. It’s up to the Good Lord and Mother Nature from here on out. Time to get the combines and heads out to get them ready for harvest, which will be here before we know it.