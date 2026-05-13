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Another week of mostly sitting as we continue on this weather roller coaster ride this spring. We were able to stick in some corn on May 4, but then showers arrived that evening, then on and off the rest of the week. Next week’s forecast shows good weather, so look for planting to ramp up then. Crops are growing slowly, but they clearly need some warm temps to get them going. Preemergence herbicides have worked well as they’ve been activated by the showers. We hope to wrap planting up this week if all goes well.