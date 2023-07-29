The North Dakota Grain Growers Association (NDGGA) has chosen Kayla Pulvermacher as its next executive director. Pulvermacher began her new position at the end of July, replacing Dan Wogsland, who retired after 19 years with NDGGA.

Pulvermacher is excited to serve the state’s wheat and barley producers.

“This is a job that I never dared to even dream that I could get to in my professional capacity, so I’m excited and am just really looking forward to seeing what the NDGGA and I can do together,” Pulvermacher said.

Ed Kessel, NDGGA president, said the organization is excited to get Pulvermacher on board and working for North Dakota wheat and barley growers.

“Kayla has great knowledge, experience, and a great reputation,” he said.

For the past 16 years, Pulvermacher has been working as a lobbyist for North Dakota Farmers Union (NDFU) and in member advocacy for several groups.

“I have worked as a lobbyist in North Dakota for the North Dakota Legislature my entire adult life,” she said.

Pulvermacher grew up on her grandparents’ farm in Divide County near Crosby, N.D. She remembers her great-great-grandparents also farmed, but each relative down the generations started their own farm.

“I grew up on my grandparents’ farm. We were living in a trailer house in their backyard. When I was young on the farm, I remember we were farming and cooking, taking lunches out to the guys on the farm,” she said.

Because she had two brothers, Pulvermacher didn’t need to get on the tractors and do production ag, but she has always considered being an advocate for agriculture in her professional capacity as her way of helping out the farm.

Today, one of her brothers farms alone and another brother farms with her dad in Divide County, while her mom works for Divide County Extension.

Pulvermacher earned a degree in political science at NDSU and went to work for NDFU three days after she graduated.

“When I started at Farmers Union, we were a year out from the next legislative session,” she said. “I did a lot of work with policy and action, which is what NDFU calls their member policy. Whether it be working on policy and action or going out and meeting with members, learning the issues, and really learning what it was like to work with membership, it was all about getting them interested in day-to-day work of their organization.”

She believed in advocating for agriculture and knew that farmers who were busy farming weren’t always able to leave the farm and make their interests and needs known to legislators.

“I have always felt like it’s an honor to get to represent people and be their voice at the Legislature, because even if we (in agriculture) had the typical 9-5, it would be hard for us to get up to the North Dakota Legislature and really make sure that our interests are being represented. So to be able to do that in a professional capacity, it’s just the best job in the world,” she said.

Pulvermacher believes farming can be difficult in rural North Dakota, so advocates for agriculture are definitely needed.

“I think farming is difficult anywhere in North Dakota. You’re just always ready for the next drought or the next storm, so we always just make it through,” she said.

For the last four years, Pulvermacher has been working in member advocacy for various groups. Her most recent position has been as the chief executive officer at the North Dakota Association of Builders.

During the last North Dakota legislative session, Pulvermacher started hearing from others about who might be retiring within the next few year. One of those was about Wogsland’s retirement.

“I remember very clearly saying, ‘Well, I feel bad for the poor sucker that takes over after Dan.’ So when folks started to approach me about Dan’s position, I am like, ‘Are you joking?’” she said.

While Pulvermacher needed to think about the position for a few minutes, her career in advocacy and agriculture put her in the unique position to fulfill the role as executive director of the NDGGA.

“I’m going to come in here and do the best I can on the behalf of wheat and barley growers in North Dakota. Agriculture is such a big part of who I am that I can’t imagine not putting my entire self in into this,” Pulvermacher said, noting that she will continue to live in Bismarck but will travel to Fargo as needed.

Pulvermacher said her priorities will align with the priorities of the NDGGA members.

“My priorities will be what the NDGGA’s priorities are. I think the best thing for us as an organization is to sit down and really talk about where we see this organization in the next 3-5 years,” she said. “I'm really looking forward to hearing what they really see as being those priorities and how I can set out to fulfill them.”