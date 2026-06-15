An ag roundtable organized by U.S. Sen. John Hoeven addressed current North Dakota farmer/rancher concerns with Farm Service Agency Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Richard Fordyce at NDSU’s Barry Hall in Fargo on May 26.
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An ag roundtable organized by U.S. Sen. John Hoeven addressed current North Dakota farmer/rancher concerns with Farm Service Agency Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Richard Fordyce at NDSU’s Barry Hall in Fargo on May 26.
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