EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – Matt Krueger, and his son, Tellan, age 6, gave their early June report from the tractor cab. They were celebrating the completion of planting!
K & D Krueger Farms began planting on May 5, 2023, and their last day was June 5.
This year’s crops include wheat, corn, and soybeans. About 7 percent of the intended corn ground was categorized as prevented planting acres. The Kruegers wanted to finish planting earlier than they did, but there were showers that kept them out of the fields.
“We had a big rainstorm that slowed us down from finishing up last week, but the rain was such a welcome sight,” Matt said.
The days turned unusually hot – mostly in the mid-80s. This is the third consecutive summer with hot temperatures in June, he said.
With the hot temperatures and rain, the seed in the ground quickly germinated and emerged uniformly. The corn and soybean plants easily formed rows. The weeds came up fast, too.
Spraying began in May. The Kruegers offer custom spraying services, so when a potato famer called and said he didn’t have enough employees to get his spraying done, the Kruegers agreed to help. Matt’s brother, Ben, ran the sprayer.
The Kruegers have three more custom spraying accounts. Either a K & D Krueger Farms employee or Matt runs the sprayer. Most of the fields are sprayed at least twice and some are sprayed up to four times, so it’s ideal to have two or more people with commercial applicator licenses.
It is a balancing act to spray for neighbors in a timely fashion and get their own spraying done, too, but the Kruegers accept the conciseness needed to get all the spraying done. The number of accounts justifies their decision to purchase a large sprayer.
People are also reading…
“I don’t mind running the sprayer,” Matt said. “It’s a nice way to get across the farm and evaluate how things are coming up.”
With plenty of work to do this growing season, the Kruegers have some youngsters that want to help on the farm, too. Lane, 8, ran the tractor and land roller with his Grandpa Kevin in the cab with him. Tellan helped push buttons and hand tools to Matt when one of the planting units wasn’t performing correctly.
“Anytime my kids are around, they don’t just sit around,” Matt said. ‘They help me out if they can. I make time for them and show them what I am doing, and I explain what I am doing, as well.”
All the children, Lane, Tellan, Connor and Sadie, also help Amanda Krueger, Matt’s wife, in the garden. Matt and Tellan said that Amanda likes to can green beans and tomatoes, and the huge garden had squash, sweet corn, pumpkins, and carrots, as well as green beans and tomatoes.
With a string of hot temperatures, the Kruegers were anxious for Kevin to get the family swimming pool ready for use. June 3-4 were the first days the swimming pool was open for the kids. Kevin picked up some inflatable floaties that made pool time very inviting.
Matt and his family were also talking about entering the Minnesota and U.S. Wheat Yield contest. The Kruegers won a trip to Commodity Classic for themselves and their sales rep with their winning 2022 entry.
Their verified WestBred 9590 yield in 2022 was 113.51 bushels per acre – the top yield in Minnesota.
With the high heat in 2023, Matt isn’t sure how he will do in the contest this year.
“We have one field that will do decently well,” he said. “It is one of the first that we put in. On the flip side, the heat can push wheat quite fast. Wheat likes cooler and a little wet weather, so the hot and dry can cause some drop in yields. We’ll enter and see what happens.
“Last year, I didn’t think we would do well, but it went very well,” Matt concluded.