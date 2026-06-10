DRAKE, N.D. – As of the start of June, Rachel and Scott Spear have finished planting all their crops and have been scouting newly emerged crops in the fields. Scott has been spending time in the sprayer, as well.
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DRAKE, N.D. – As of the start of June, Rachel and Scott Spear have finished planting all their crops and have been scouting newly emerged crops in the fields. Scott has been spending time in the sprayer, as well.
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FOXHOLM, N.D. – On a warm, exceptionally windy day in mid-May with gusts up to 50-60 miles per hour in northwestern North Dakota, Brandon Bock…
DRAKE, N.D. – The Spears are well over the halfway mark and closing in on three-fourths finished with planting at the family farm near Drake.
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