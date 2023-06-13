WILTON, N.D. – A stretch of warm weather kept Jen and James Meyer in the tractor pulling the planter and air seeder for several days in a row. They are now finished planting all the crops, with durum, corn for grain, corn silage and soybeans in the ground.

“Everything’s planted and the durum is coming up and tillering well,” Jen said, as she took a break from mowing the lawn on Saturday, June 3.

The Meyers have been spraying around some windy days, which is typical for North Dakota late spring weather.

“We haven’t gotten the wind some other people have, but it was enough wind that I had to fix some fence because of it,” Jen said.

They have also had some timely showers that have helped give a boost to the new seedlings.

“We’ve been getting showers – nothing big – like .15 here and .15 there. I think we’ve had three or four rain showers for a total of about .75,” she said.

Planting the corn was a big project for Jen. She spent more than a week planting the corn for grain and the corn silage.

“It would have been like five days, but it probably turned into 10 just simply because of all the fixing I had to do. I had so much upkeep. There are discs that open up the soil, and I put those on new,” she said.

Jen thought they would be good for at least 800 or so acres, but then the disc opener bearings went out.

“I had to replace those. You pay a lot for these, plus you don’t have time to be replacing things over and over,” she said. “It may not have been a huge project, but it is a lot of time, especially when you’re by yourself.”

As soon as Jen finished planting corn, James wanted her to roll the soybeans.

“We rent the soybean roller from the local elevator – they have had the same one for years. It’s all hydraulic-driven and it’s just a giant rolling pin basically,” she said.

Jen attached their Case IH 9250 tractor to the soybean roller to roll the rocks down in the bean fields.

“We’ve got auto steer and GPS in the four-wheel-drive tractor that we use for it. So all you’re doing is just sitting there and watching for big rocks and then you slow down so you don’t hit it going too fast,” she said, adding that she drives about 6 miles per hour when she’s rolling beans.

During the time Jen was planting corn, James planted soybeans.

The soybeans they plant are called a “dual pack,” with .02 and .03 maturities.

“They are probably two different traits, like an offensive and defensive trait,” Jen said.

While Jen operates and fixes the corn planter, fertilizes, and sprays, James seeds small grains and soybeans, sprays, and custom seeds for the neighbors. He also does all the trucking for the farm. But both work cows and fence.

“The biggest thing we have now is the weeds and it is not that we are really behind on spraying, but with all these pop-up showers, we have been having to stop fairly early in the day,” she said. “It’s windy today for us. Yesterday, James would have sprayed all evening, but he we had to stop at 3 or 4 p.m. because of the wind. He usually can spray almost until dusk.”

On Saturday, June 3, the Meyers helped their neighbors work cows. Now, they are preparing to move their own cows onto better pasture.

“It’s time to get ready to move the cows. I fixed a lot of electric fence and put our cows down in the south paddock of our area because they kept trying to break out and wreck the fence,” Jen said.

James and Jen put up the electric fence a few years ago, but the past winter was rough on it.

“The winter snow wrecked a lot of spots,” Jen said. “The hired hand helped me fix the fence last week.”

Their cows are in the new area now and it won’t be long when they will be moved again to a larger pasture.

“They’re in there. They are not too happy, but they will be going to pasture soon,” Jen said.

On the home front, Jen is preparing to pack to take the family to Yellowstone Park for a vacation.

“Jasmine, our daughter, has never been there and she has always wanted to go,” Jen said.

Jasmine has also been helping them work cows with the neighbors by helping open the vaccines and be the go-to person. She enjoys helping work cattle.