DRAKE, N.D. – At Spear Farms, Scott and Rachel Spear were busy on Friday, Sept. 4, planning an overnight camping trip for the weekend before Labor Day.
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DRAKE, N.D. – At Spear Farms, Scott and Rachel Spear were busy on Friday, Sept. 4, planning an overnight camping trip for the weekend before Labor Day.
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FOXHOLM, N.D. – At Bock Farms, most of the early spring crops have been harvested, and the fall crops received a nice rain.
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