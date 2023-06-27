WILTON, N.D. – Warm-to-hot weather in mid-June helped the Meyers complete several projects, including spraying and fertilizing the crops, fixing the fence, and moving the cows out to pasture.

“Spring is going great. We’re basically all caught up with spraying and fertilizing,” said Jen Meyer, who farms with her husband, James, near Wilton. “The temperatures have been pretty good, although there were a couple of 93-degree days and the humidity was high. We aren’t used to seeing high humidity in North Dakota.”

The couple has been applying liquid fertilizer in a top dressing on their corn and some of the durum to help boost their yields this growing season. They top dressed the durum earlier in the season, but recently top dressed the corn.

“It just depends on how conditions are every year whether we apply liquid fertilizer to top dress or not. We decided to this year because conditions are good,” she said. “We do an application beforehand and then top dress it with some more fertilizer.”

In drought years, the Meyers do not make a split application of nitrogen.

“We had drought two years, 2021 and 2022. During those years, we decided we would save our money and not apply top dressing to the crops,” Jen said.

Their yields were lower than average during those years for all their crops, but this year already looks like it will be a good year.

“We had the lowest yields we probably ever had in 2021-22. We had soybeans, too, and if it didn’t get rain, it got hailed on, and I mean it really got hailed on,” she said.

They haven’t had hail yet on any of their fields this year. However, there has been early hail around the state, especially with the hot temperatures.

“There was a chance we got hail two days ago at our fields near Regan. My insurance agent has a weather forecaster app that tells her about hail, and she said we needed to go check. We’re going to do that once it gets to the heat of the day.”

During the past couple of weeks, the Meyers have been receiving some timely rain showers on their farm fields.

“We’ve been getting pretty good rain showers, and so everything is looking really nice,” she said. “Over the last two days, we got more than an inch and a half at our farm, so I know everything is going to be happy. And I know one of our pastures received 2.25 inches of rain, so the grass looks really good.”

Even after the fields have been sprayed with herbicide, they saw a lot of kochia coming up.

“It looks as if it is dying, but talking to the agronomist, he said there are a couple of people that are saying that they’ve got resistant kochia, so that isn’t good,” she said.

Fortunately, with their durum, once it is harvested, they can do a burndown afterward. That should rid the fields of any weeds that have come up or were missed during herbicide application.

In addition, they are seeing grasshoppers coming up. State entomology reports are reporting grasshoppers and blister beetles in many fields and pasture areas as summer officially arrived in North Dakota.

“These are really small grasshoppers. I don't know if we just got a flush, but then, of course, if you get the grasshoppers, then you get the blister beetles, and I have seen blister beetles in the area,” Jen said. “It hasn’t been too bad yet. When you’re walking the fields, you can see one or two of them. You know they are here if you see one or two.”

The Meyers are using the insecticide Grizzly and hope that rids the fields of the hoppers.

Meanwhile, Jen said the cows have been moved out to the nice grass in the pasture.

“They are completely happy in the pasture. Their faces are just down in the grass, and they are mingling with their babies,” she said. “We will have them on two pastures this year.”

Jen said they are moving back their calving dates and know of others that are also moving their dates back, so they don’t get stuck calving in heavy snow and windy blizzards like this year.

“We usually have a March 15 calving date, but having a 100 calves down on the ground and a blizzard comes through – that is too much to handle,” she said. “It was a lot of work this year.”

Because of that, they are going to wait to send the bulls in this year.

On the home front, Jen and James are taking Jasmine on a trip to Yellowstone Park. Jen’s mom is coming along on the trip, as well.

“As soon as our little vacation is done, we are going to start putting up alfalfa. I will start by cleaning out our service truck so we can put haying items and tools in there, such as sickles, to take out to the hay fields,” Jen concluded.