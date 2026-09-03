FOXHOLM, N.D. – At Bock Farms, most of the early spring crops have been harvested, and the fall crops received a nice rain.
Featured
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
FOXHOLM, N.D. – At Bock Farms, most of the early spring crops have been harvested, and the fall crops received a nice rain.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
DRAKE, N.D. – Scott and Rachel Spear dove right into canola harvest on Aug. 20, the same day the last acre of spring wheat was cut and hauled …
FOXHOLM, N.D. – Combines are rolling on Bock Farms as the Bock family begins cutting spring wheat on Friday, Aug. 7, for the 2026 harvest seas…
© Copyright 2026 AgUpdate, 707 S 13th Street Tekamah, NE 68061
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.