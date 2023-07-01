JAMESTOWN, N.D. – With fertilizer often in short supply and prices fluctuating widely from year to year, North Dakota farmers are well aware of the state’s need for a fertilizer plant.

That’s one of the reasons North Dakota legislators passed a bill that will loan money to NextEra Energy, a large energy company that is planning to build a hydrogen plant in the Spiritwood area, but the loan will only be available after the fertilizer plant is built.

State legislators Sen. Terry Wanzek and Rep. Mike Brandenburg were two of the main supporters of the fertilizer plant in the Legislature, but there were many other legislators who also supported the facility.

Wanzek and Brandenburg are farmers and have experienced shortages of fertilizer themselves, especially during the planting season, as well as fluctuating prices for fertilizer because North Dakota tends to receive its supply of fertilizer later than other states.

Brandenburg said there is a real need for a fertilizer plant in North Dakota. He farms near Edgeley, N.D., with his three sons, and they have finished planting corn, wheat, and soybeans. The Brandenburgs are side-dressing nitrogen because their supplier ran out of supply.

“When they run out, you don’t have enough to put on (at planting) and you need to wait and side-dress it,” Brandenburg said. “That’s another job, and liquid fertilizer is more expensive.”

Brandenburg does not want to buy imported fertilizer from Russia, although farmers have had little choice.

“A lot of our ancestors come from the Ukraine, so you have family ties, generations back, and then we go and buy fertilizer from Russia and all we’re doing is supporting the war machine,” he said.

Fertilizer often gets tied up in shipping and there are storage and shipping problems to contend with – along with price.

“Two years ago, we were paying $1,200-$1,300 a ton, and now, we are somewhere around $700, but most people paid $800 a ton,” Brandenburg said. “I just can’t understand why we don’t make our own fertilizer where we can and have our own supply. We know we’re up here in North Dakota, we know we are paying the highest price, and we’re the last ones to get it,” he said.

Brandenburg pointed out the supply chain has had trouble providing a reliable supply of nitrogen at the time it is needed.

“The only way to get it here is by truck or rail. It can be sitting on a barge, and they can’t get it unloaded and none of this helps farmers in North Dakota,” Brandenburg said.

Wanzek farms with his brother, his son, and his nephew near Jamestown. He said fertilizer often runs short during the planting season. The cost fluctuates every year, but it is something nearly every farmer needs every year.

“We operate a fairly large farm with all of us working together and we go through about 1,000 tons (of fertilizer). We’ve paid as high as $1,200 a ton,” Wanzek said. “Right now, North Dakota is kind of at the end of the line, and we pay some of the highest prices for fertilizer.”

Wanzek said they planted a little rye, wheat, lots of corn, lots of soybeans and quite a few pinto beans this year. They needed to do split-applications on their corn because nitrogen was in short supply this year.

“There are certain times of the year where it’s hard to get nitrogen. Corn uses a lot of it and a lot of our corn in North Dakota is planted here and in the southeast, so the plant is needed here,” he said. “Right now, we’re pretty much done with planting, but we’re going to start spreading fertilizer on our corn. We’re split-applying N."

Wanzek has a new John Deere variable rate spreader to help him with spreading fertilizer, and it helps him spread efficiently and accurately. While he has been farming for more than 50 years, he’s still in awe of the tools farmers have nowadays.

“We can spread well over a thousand acres a day instead of a couple hundred with this spreader at planting. It is also great technology for split-applications,” he said. “Now with this spreader, we have the technology where the spreader reads where the planter went, and it will follow the rows instead of running over the corn.”

His split-applications due to the short supply of fertilizer speaks to the need for a fertilizer plant in the state.

Wanzek believes the fertilizer plant will provide a sustainable supply of nitrogen for farmers, cut down on the amount of fertilizer imported into the U.S., and stabilize the cost of fertilizer.

“This plant could provide a significant chunk of our demand and provide more stability and supply. And hopefully, prices won’t be fluctuating so wildly,” Wanzek said.

Brandenburg and Wanzek have been working on the problem of fertilizer for quite a few years in the Legislature. There may finally be a solution with the NextEra Energy fertilizer plant.

“A lot of discussion about it happened last summer, basically because of shortage and the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Brandenburg said. “With this legislative session, it has become a reality that we have to do something in North Dakota to provide fertilizer for our number one industry in the state.”

Wanzek pointed out there is good reason that NextEra Energy Resources is looking closely at the Spiritwood Energy Park. He explained NextEra wants to use electrolysis to make anhydrous ammonia and then use carbon dioxide emissions from the Dakota Spirit ethanol plant, the soybean crushing plant, and other plants in the park to make granular fertilizer.

“A lot of plants are trying to find ways to bury the CO2 or to be carbon neutral. Well, this kind of fits in with that. You need CO2 to make granular fertilizer from anhydrous ammonia,” Wanzek said. “It helps them with their CO2 issue, and it helps the fertilizer plant, as well.”

NextEra will be able to tie into water from the Red River as back up from the water in Spiritwood, he said.

Thomas Vonbische, project director of development for NextEra, told the Stutsman County Commission at the June 6 meeting that the hydrogen plant is in the preliminary stages of planning.

“We have located at least two or three potential locations for it, much of them around the Spiritwood Industrial site,” Vonbische said.

As part of the fertilizer plant, NextEra wants to build a large wind farm, up to 285 wind turbines in Stutsman and LaMoure counties that would power the plant.

“The hydrogen facility is going to be powered by a wind farm and needs around 800 megawatts of power to do that. We’re targeting this commercial operation date in 2026,” said Daulton Pearson, project manager for NextEra.

According to Pearson, NextEra is the number one generator of wind and solar energy in the world.

“We have 54,000 megawatts of energy on the grid currently, and we operate all over the U.S.,” he said.

While NextEra is looking to build in the Spiritwood Energy Park location, there is not enough space for the large plant. Wanzek said NextEra is talking with some farmers in the area to purchase more land farther out so they have enough space for their footprint.

“There are advantages to NextEra being close to the (Energy Park) plants and there are some synergies in working with the other entities there that will help them be more effective and efficient by working together,” he said.

The bill that was passed in the Legislature, Senate Bill 2015, earmarks a $125 million loan for the fertilizer plant project if it is constructed in the state.

“You probably heard some discussion in the last year or two about the hydrogen hub in the Midwest,” Brandenburg said. “This is the hydrogen hub.”

Brandenburg said the investment from NextEra would be $3-$3.5 billion to build the fertilizer plant and install wind towers.

Wanzek added that the project would take 3-4 years to build.

To be eligible for the fertilizer development incentive program, the fertilizer production facility must be located within the state, the owner of the facility must be from the U.S. or Canada, the owner must borrow money under a program administered by the Bank of North Dakota and the facility must use hydrogen produced by the electrolysis of water.

“The loan money from the Legislature won’t be available to NextEra until the fertilizer plant is built,” Brandenburg said.