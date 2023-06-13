Across North Dakota, some producers are finishing up planting, but most are finished and are turning to spraying. Crops that are emerging in the fields look good in spite of numerous thunderstorms, isolated hail, and some wind challenges.

Hot, muggy days in the 80s and 90s are boosting the crops, especially corn.

In the southeastern region of the state in Oakes, Kyle Courtney, who farms with his cousin, Drew, said he was checking his cornfields on June 6 and noticed the corn “rolling” a little bit.

“When we start seeing that, we know we need a little moisture,” Kyle said. “It’s kind of funny as farmers, we wait for it to quit raining so we get the crop in the ground, but now it’s like, how can we get some rain?”

Kyle said there was plenty of good subsoil moisture, so he is not concerned yet. His cousin, Drew, who farms some different land than Kyle, said he was starting to spray his corn.

“We kind of started a little earlier than everybody else and that seems to have paid off here so far,” he said.

They have been slightly drier in the Oakes area than northwest of Oakes, where there was more rainfall.

Out in the western region of the state in McKenzie County, Devan Leo, NDSU County Extension agent, said only a couple of producers are still finishing up planting. There were producers in the county who used to grow sugarbeets, but with plant closure, they have switched acres, mostly to corn.

“We have a lot of acres of corn, and then wheat and soybeans. Some are using their pivots to grow alfalfa. You can get some nice alfalfa under irrigation,” Devan said.

Devan hasn’t had any calls about alfalfa weevils yet, but some toward the Montana border are reporting blister beetles.

“Blister beetles are around because they eat the grasshopper larvae, and we have had a lot of problems with grasshoppers,” she said.

In Bottineau County, Sara Clemens, NDSU County Extension agent, said they were 90 percent planted as of June 7.

“We’re starting to see wheat, barley, and oats coming up. Weeds are starting to pop up. We are going to be spraying soon,” she said.

Across the state, soybeans are 32 percent emerged while corn is 47 percent emerged. Spring wheat is 3 percent jointed. Winter wheat was 6 percent headed and barley was 6 percent jointed. Sunflowers are 41 percent planted.

Regarding precipitation in the state, Adnan Akyuz, North Dakota State Climatologist, said it will probably be wetter than normal through the first half of summer.

The Climate Prediction Center did not have enough skill to predict anything other than equal chances of below normal, normal, or above normal temperatures and precipitation in North Dakota for the next three months.

“We are in the transition between La Niña and El Niño, but we need to keep in mind that we have just gone through three years (in a row) of a La Niña that was very strong,” Akyuz said.

With a strong La Niña for that long of a period, it usually takes time to go away and be replaced with its counterpart, El Niño.

“With a strong La Niña, the impact will linger even though we are in a neutral phase,” he said.

That means, even though there are equal chances, the impact of the La Niña is giving the Upper Midwest higher temperatures and wetter conditions.

By the winter, the El Niño will probably enter the system and make winter forecasting easier.

For now, climatologists can look to other forecasting skills.

“A wetter-than-normal winter followed by a wetter-than-normal spring moistens the soil. The soil evaporates and adds that evaporated water or water vapor into the atmosphere, which means that you would expect wetter than normal conditions to elongate or last longer,” Akyuz said. “This is called persistence, which tells us that the wetter-than-normal spring that we had in North Dakota is going to prolong into at least the first half or the first part of the summer.”