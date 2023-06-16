North Dakota, on average annually, is 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than it was 100 years ago, according to Adnan Akyuz, North Dakota state climatologist.

That is an average trend. Within the 100-year span, some years have seen an annual average temperature that is much colder or warmer than the average trend.

“You might think that 2.5 degrees is a small amount, but when compared with other states in the nation, North Dakota has the seventh-steepest warming trend, so six other states are warmer,” Akyuz said.

But when analyzing only the winter months, the state has the steepest trend in the nation.

“We realize that it is nearly 5 degrees warmer in the wintertime in North Dakota compared to 100 years ago. That happens to be the steepest trend in the entire U.S., including Alaska,” he said.

Akyuz pointed out that many farmers living in North Dakota could testify that our winters are not really as harsh as what they used to be.

“We don’t have negative 40s anymore,” he said.

The state doesn’t receive all its precipitation in snow in the winter anymore on average.

“Lately, we have started having some rain or liquid precipitation in the wintertime, which really didn’t used to occur before. It is all a result of warming temperatures in the wintertime,” Akyuz said.

What does the average annual warming trend mean for raising crops? Can cover crops or perennials in the rotation with annual crops boost soil health and crop production?

Mark Liebig, research soil scientist at USDA-ARS Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory (NGPRL), discussed how cover crops and perennials could help rejuvenate soils during a soil health workshop at the NDSU Dickinson Research Extension Center. He also talked about perennial and cover crop studies at the lab.

Liebig was standing in a field where a large number of cover crop mixes were growing for livestock grazing. Soil management challenges are something farmers face every year, he said.

“North Dakota has fantastic soils, but production agriculture is not easy here. We can’t always count on precipitation. Sometimes it becomes erratic and comes down way too fast for us to be able to capture it, and that becomes a soil management challenge. The whole goal is to be able to get the water that comes in to get into your soil,” Liebig said.

If the state is increasing in temperature on average annually, soil respiration is increasing. Cover crops can buffer the soil against temperature extremes.

“Living plants, along with plant litter, offers good soil cover. Together, the living and dead vegetation can buffer against temperature extremes,” he said.

The ideal situation to buffer the soil is complete vegetation cover like native range.

“Native range evolved and developed within the extremes of this region, and it protected the soil with plant litter, so it was covered,” he said. “It was also resilient enough to be able to handle grazing stress, so it would grow back.”

While perennial systems, such as native range, are ideal with respect to buffering higher temperatures, they aren’t always a reality for all lands.

“Finding that balance of being able to meet our production needs, while also not undermining our ability to produce in the future, is key. Some of that has to do with protecting the soil,” Liebig said.

Liebig said the five soil health principles are used to protect soil, and the main principle is to enhance soil cover as much as possible. Soil cover is critical from the standpoint of buffering temperature extremes.

Soil cover also protects the soil from raindrop impact. Raindrops carry a tremendous amount of energy that, when it impacts the soil, and it can “break up soil aggregates.” Soil aggregates are a mixture of soil particles, organic matter, plant material and even some microbial glues.

If soil aggregates break apart, the soil can seal. If the soil seals and crusts over, water will have difficulty getting into the soil and plants won’t grow as effectively.

“People wonder how to best adapt their management to weather extremes. This is where we can concentrate on the near surface soil. What you really want to aspire to is trying to create the absolute best structure you can in the top 2-3 inches of soil because that’s the part of the soil that's directly interacting with the weather,” he said.

In addition,producers need fibrous root systems in their rotations. That can be achieved with rotating perennials or small grains.

“Ideally, you want to have perennials in your system periodically, but if you aren’t able to have that, then you should think about rotating small grains. Small grains are very effective at creating stable aggregates through their fibrous root system,” he said. “That will help water to get into the soil easier.”

Another soil health principal is having a living root in the soil for the duration of the growing season. Perennials can do that because they continue growing back.

Scientists at NGPRL, including Liebig, found that adding perennial forages to annual cropping systems can offer significant benefits to agricultural landscapes.

“These perennials offer all kinds of benefits – feed for the livestock, improving nutrient and water cycling, and improving soil properties,” Liebig said. “Perennials increase biodiversity, plus they can also increase the yields of the annual crops while needing fewer inputs to grow those crops.”

With perennials, limited soil disturbance and increased organic matter inputs from roots lead to changes in soil properties, which can improve soil health.

“The challenge we have had is that we don’t have a lot of knowledge about how much time perennial forages need to be in an annual cropping system in order to see those benefits. That lack of information was really acute in our region,” he said. “That is important because land use can shift between annual cropping and perennials or conservation plantings, depending upon grain prices, government programs, development and so on.”

The NGPRL scientists conducted a multi-year study beginning in 2006 to measure changes in soil properties under perennial grasses, legumes, and grass-legume mixtures at an experimental site near Mandan.

Soil measurements, including measuring water-stable aggregates, were taken over a five-year period.

The study included six treatments: continuous spring wheat as a control, intermediate wheatgrass, switchgrass, alfalfa, and mixtures of intermediate wheatgrass and alfalfa and switchgrass and alfalfa.

The control was spring wheat, which was included as an annual crop.

“We established the five perennial treatments, and then, after year two, three, four and five, we took out a part of the plot and seeded it to wheat. The rationale there was that we could quantify and evaluate the effect of stand length on soil properties and also the yield of the spring wheat after increasing durations of perennial stand length,” he said.

Results suggested that soil responses to perennial forages occurred as soon as two years after forage establishment but peaked four years after establishment.

Compared to the spring wheat control, adding perennial forages reduced soil acidification and soil bulk density, and they increased aggregate stability and a moderately-degradable pool of soil organic matter.

The intermediate wheatgrass, alone or mixed with alfalfa, reduced soil bulk density and increased moderately degradable organic matter compared to alfalfa. But it took at least four years to achieve those outcomes.

“Findings from the study suggested perennial forages maintained or improved near-surface soil health, but effects were subtle and were generally slow to occur,” Liebig said.

One of the scientists looked at the wheat production after the perennial stands. After five years of an alfalfa grass mixture, wheat yields were 23 percent higher than the continuous spring wheat.

“We found that the alfalfa and the alfalfa grass mixtures needed to be in place at least 2-3 years in order to give a yield benefit to the spring wheat and those yield benefits could last as long as four years. The crop that gave the biggest yield bump, up to 5 bushels per acre, were alfalfa and alfalfa-grass mixes,” he said. “We feel that points to an opportunity to potentially reduce your fertilizer inputs.”

Liebig said they suspected the reason to being able to cut down on fertilizer inputs was because alfalfa, as a legume, fixes nitrogen, and some of that nitrogen is being mineralized and is being made available to the subsequent crop.

A study Liebig and others conducted at the lab on cover crops seeded in late summer showed a lot of variability in the amount of cover crops that grew when seeded in mid-August or later.

“Production from those cover crops ranged from 86 pounds per acre to 1,276 pounds per acre,” he said. “What we found was that meaningful biomass production depended on whether we received precipitation within 14 days following cover crop seeding.”

They seeded the crops late in the season after small grain harvest.

“The consistency of precipitation isn’t always there. That lack of consistent precipitation really shined through on the range of variation we saw in the biomass production,” he said.

A good rain yielded “a beautiful stand of cover crops going into the winter,” while a dry late August or September, yielded very little biomass.

Liebig cautioned with both of these studies and other soil health studies that results are different at different locations.

“Everything must be understood in a local context because every farm is different, with different soils, weather patterns, and management. And so, what might work for one may not work all that well for another,” Liebig concluded.

There will be another DREC ranch tour on July 12, 2023, 9 am - 12 pm MDT at Dickinson Research Extension Center Ranch Headquarters, 11090 15th Street SW, Manning, ND.